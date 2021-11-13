Morgan Stanley Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $344.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $359.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

