Morgan Stanley Acquires 529,738 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,422.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.46 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.