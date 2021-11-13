Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $84.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.