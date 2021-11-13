monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.92. The stock had a trading volume of 874,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.12. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.