MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 6.4%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

