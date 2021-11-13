Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,936.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $823,079.15 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00085604 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000988 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 10,082,529 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.