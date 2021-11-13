Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

MODN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Model N has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Model N by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

