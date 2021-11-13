MKM Partners Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.18.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $187.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

