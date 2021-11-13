MKM Partners Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $36.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. APA has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

