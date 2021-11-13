Mithril Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00242796 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

