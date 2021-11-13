Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $25,814.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00077515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,017,913,069 coins and its circulating supply is 4,812,703,502 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.