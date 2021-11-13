Millennium Management LLC Sells 272,399 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 341,642 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 911,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

