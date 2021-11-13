Millennium Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831,429 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

