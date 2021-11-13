Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 401.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of LexinFintech worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

