Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,455,576 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 5,313.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $33,489,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $34,531,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $11,256,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $9,161,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

