Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 26,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.97% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

