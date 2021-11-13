Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $753,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

