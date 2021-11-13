MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $811.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $692.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.34.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.