MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $1,292,325.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00.

MSTR stock opened at $811.73 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.34.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

