Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Park National Corp OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.2% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 235.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $387,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.95 and a 200 day moving average of $283.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

