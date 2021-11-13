Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $50.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.36 billion and the lowest is $46.92 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $194.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.72. 23,822,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,797,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average is $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

