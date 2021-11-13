Michael W. Mccurdy Sells 3,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
