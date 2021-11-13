Michael W. Mccurdy Sells 3,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.