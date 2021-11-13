MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.65. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 63,031 shares.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
