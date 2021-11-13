MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.65. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 63,031 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

