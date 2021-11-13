Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.25 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

