Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 111,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.00 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

