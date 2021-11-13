Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 115,954.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.