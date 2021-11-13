Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 32,597 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 98,778.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,630 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $25.65 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.