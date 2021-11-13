MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

