MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $88.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

