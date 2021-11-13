MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cinemark worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

