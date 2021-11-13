MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 168,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

