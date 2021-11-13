Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKGAY. UBS Group cut shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

