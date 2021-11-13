Megacoin Price Hits $0.0045 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $179,065.80 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00401546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,732,798 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.