megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 35.4% Lower This Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $141,099.41 and $5,793.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.