MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEGEF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.