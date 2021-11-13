Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.27.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 77.15%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.