MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.20. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 8,801 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

