Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

MFIN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

