Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

