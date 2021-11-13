Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.15. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 337,784 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.