MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

