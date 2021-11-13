McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 10,249 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 752.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,732 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

