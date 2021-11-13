McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $250.67. 1,625,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,041. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.