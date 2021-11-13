Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. 226,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

