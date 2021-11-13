Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

