Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 501,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

