Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,385,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $300,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $501,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ PANA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.