Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of Castlight Health worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

