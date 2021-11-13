Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,764.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 96,210.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,642,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $361,954,000 after buying an additional 2,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $685,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 172,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 113,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 358,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116,412 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

