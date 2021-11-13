Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $51.36 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

